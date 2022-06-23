Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.09.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 119,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

