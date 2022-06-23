Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $239.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

