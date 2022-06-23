Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $264.29

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.29 and last traded at $264.29, with a volume of 409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.29.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,468.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ.B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

