Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Materials in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Meta Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $554.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.42. Meta Materials has a 12 month low of 1.03 and a 12 month high of 11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.87.

In related news, Director Allison Christilaw acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 1.67 per share, for a total transaction of 25,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 25,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Materials by 260.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 39.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 544.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 247.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

