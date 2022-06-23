Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Corning worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.