Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

