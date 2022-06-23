Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.53. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $390.59 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

