Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $390.59 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.53.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

