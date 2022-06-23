Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $390.59 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.50 and a 200 day moving average of $522.53.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

