Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Buys C$241,000.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

CR stock opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.83 million and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.24.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$130.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

