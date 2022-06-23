CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

