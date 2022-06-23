Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $193.87 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.17 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

