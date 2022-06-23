Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,084,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,329,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $206,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

