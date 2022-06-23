D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Down 0.2%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.75 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.15). 35,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 66,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.15).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.48.
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
