D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Trading Down 0.2%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.75 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.15). 35,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 66,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.21) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.48.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.