Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Acquires A$961,992.00 in Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Rating) insider Mark Johnson purchased 9,619,920 shares of Dateline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$961,992.00 ($668,050.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.47, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

