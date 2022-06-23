Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Acquires A$961,992.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTRGet Rating) insider Mark Johnson purchased 9,619,920 shares of Dateline Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$961,992.00 ($668,050.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.47, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Dateline Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dateline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dateline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.