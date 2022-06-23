David Duffy Sells 6,572 Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,223.47).

VMUK opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. Virgin Money UK PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.75.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on VMUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.18) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.00) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.44 ($2.77).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.