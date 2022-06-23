Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 106.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $317.93 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Barclays decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

