DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $594,802,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $61,388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $38,156,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,513.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 291,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 68.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 275,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,664,553 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

