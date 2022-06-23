Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $290,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.