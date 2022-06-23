DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 43,157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $488,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

