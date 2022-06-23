DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 43,157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $488,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.