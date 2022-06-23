Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.79. 630,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 585,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.
About Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)
Featured Articles
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.