Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $446,572,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

