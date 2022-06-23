Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 7,801 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $797,184.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,303.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04.

NYSE DUOL opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.