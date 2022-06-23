Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 10,535 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duolingo stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.