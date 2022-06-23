Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 235,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,307 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

