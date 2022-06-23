Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

