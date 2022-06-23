Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $182,000 in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 856,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,209 shares of company stock worth $1,204,106 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

