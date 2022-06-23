Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $242,000 in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $57,186,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $12,848,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 237,695 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after acquiring an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 53.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 151,129 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.57. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $984,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,589 shares of company stock worth $11,063,799 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

