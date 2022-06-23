Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $45,000 in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.