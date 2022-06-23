Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $87,000 Investment in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.