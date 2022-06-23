Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 19,000 Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,878 shares of company stock worth $138,938. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective for the company.

PDLB opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.