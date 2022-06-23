Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 1,620,453 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after buying an additional 1,418,666 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 145,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward purchased 31,925 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRMK opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

