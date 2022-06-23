Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $226,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

