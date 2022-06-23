Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $53,000 Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Intevac by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intevac by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%.

In related news, Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

