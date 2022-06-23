Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.23

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 1441515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 530,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 90.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

