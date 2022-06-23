Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires 3,621 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

