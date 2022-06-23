Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 567.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

