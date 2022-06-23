Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 23,700 Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $37,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

PSFE opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

