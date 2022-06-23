Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $177.73 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

