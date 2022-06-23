Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $137.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

