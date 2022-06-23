Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $1,459,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

NYSE DHR opened at $245.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

