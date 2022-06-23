Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $630,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.94 and a one year high of $86.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

