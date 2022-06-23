Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,809 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NIKE by 722.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.