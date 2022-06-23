Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 665 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

