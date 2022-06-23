Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 738 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.3% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $306.69 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The firm has a market cap of $291.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

