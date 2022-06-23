EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $431.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $309.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

