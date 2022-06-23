Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.