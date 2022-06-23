Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,068 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

