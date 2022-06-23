Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

