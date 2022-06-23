Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,729 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $38,748,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,113,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

